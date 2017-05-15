Motorcyclist dead after crash in New Haven
Police say 36-year-old Jermaine Witherspoon , of Hamden, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash on Tuesday night. Police say the cause of the crash, which occurred at an intersection in the city, has not yet been determined.
