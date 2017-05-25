Modern "Freddy" Assumes Clean-Up Mission
Sultan Stallings had been in New Haven only a few weeks when he heard about the historical Freddy Fixer Parade and the fictional character who has inspired the black community to clean up since 1962. Stallings, who's in the process of opening a series of Dixwell Avenue businesses, had an epiphany: "I'm Freddy Fixer reincarnated."
