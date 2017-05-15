Man faces 40 years in store owner's death
A New Haven man is facing 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting a popular grocery store owner during a robbery of the store. Leighton Vanderberg had steadfastly maintained his innocence to the April 11, 2015 slaying of Jose Salgado, the owner of Sapiao's Grocery on Lexington Avenue.
