Man faces 40 years in store owner's d...

Man faces 40 years in store owner's death

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A New Haven man is facing 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting a popular grocery store owner during a robbery of the store. Leighton Vanderberg had steadfastly maintained his innocence to the April 11, 2015 slaying of Jose Salgado, the owner of Sapiao's Grocery on Lexington Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Toms river nj 21,028
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot 23 hr Mindless Malloy 3
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 11 DebraE 14
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Apr 24 Chelle 52
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr '17 Brittany2125 11
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 85
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC