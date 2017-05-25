In the Suburbs / Furniture and day camp all rolled into one a...

For the past few months, on our way to my wife's monthly social work duty with the Army National Guard in Groton, we've passed by Jordan's Furniture, a huge new box at 40 Sargent Drive in New Haven. The huge neon sign facing Interstate 95 kept calling to us, along with radio commercials saying that Jordan's would be an unforgettable experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.