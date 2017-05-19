ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading deportation order
Hafiz Abdul Hannan, a member of the Masjid Al-Islam mosque on George Street in New Haven, was taken into custody at his home. Shawn Neudauer, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, issued the following statement late Friday afternoon.
