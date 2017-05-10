Haitham Dalati, a Syrian refugee who lives in New Haven.

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The head of an agency that resettles refugees in Connecticut is holding workshops across the state to help people better understand how refugees are vetted before they arrive in the United States. Chris George, the executive director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services , a nonprofit in New Haven, said the United States historically has had the largest refugee resettlement program in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.