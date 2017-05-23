Grand Acres Grows Business Sense

Grand Acres Grows Business Sense

A group of green-thumbed high school students will make a little extra cash this summer with unexpected tools - lettuce, tomato and daikon seedlings, and a greenhouse in Fair Haven to grow them in, courtesy of the New Haven Land Trust. The five to seven students are the Land Trust's Growing Entrepreneurs, a cadre of high schoolers who have joined the trust during the summer months since 2016.

