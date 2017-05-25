Gov. Malloy to participate in groundbreaking ceremony for homeless facility
The Governor will joining New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein to unveil a new housing complex for homeless youth and young adult. The housing complex will serve as a permanent home for homeless youth, and will be located Winchester Avenue in New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|44 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,048
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|8 hr
|Iris
|3
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 17
|DebraE
|16
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|May 16
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC