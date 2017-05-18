Gateway Nurses Praised, Pinned

Gateway Nurses Praised, Pinned

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

Those were some of the dozens of personal stories shared among the 93 graduates of the Allied Health and Nursing Division at Gateway Community College, who were formally pinned in ceremonies at College Street Music Hall Tuesday afternoon. It was the nursing program's 15th graduating class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop 1 hr Lynn 4
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed DebraE 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot Tue Samuels Furnace Man 4
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Apr 24 Chelle 52
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr '17 Brittany2125 11
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr '17 Solarman 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New Haven County was issued at May 17 at 10:27PM EDT

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC