Gateway Nurses Praised, Pinned
Those were some of the dozens of personal stories shared among the 93 graduates of the Allied Health and Nursing Division at Gateway Community College, who were formally pinned in ceremonies at College Street Music Hall Tuesday afternoon. It was the nursing program's 15th graduating class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|1 hr
|Lynn
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|DebraE
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Brittany2125
|11
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC