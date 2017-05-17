Flogging Molly performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sunday, May 21.
Flogging Molly , the Celtic punk band known for the infectious originality of its songs, will perform at College Street Music Hall in New Haven this weekend. Just over a week from that Sunday gig, Flogging Molly will release its new album, "Life is Good."
