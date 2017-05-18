Family of bicyclist killed by van wins $6 million verdict
A Connecticut jury has awarded more than $6 million to the family of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a van whose driver argued the victim had used cocaine. The Connecticut Law Tribune reports that a Superior Court jury in New Haven issued the verdict Wednesday in favor Jeffrey Harrison's family.
