Druggies, Dumpers Wreck Riverside Refuge
A wonderland created by fishermen, gardeners and scrap collectors on the Quinnipiac River's banks has given way to weeds, trash and drug use. " Shantytown ," a colorful encampment in Fair Haven, had charmed neighbors since it was first erected on an abandoned gravel lot in 2005 .
