DOT Worker Hit By Car On Route 15, State Police Say
Part of Route 15, or the Wilbur Cross Parkway, is closed after a state worker was struck by a vehicle, state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Tue
|Iris
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 17
|DebraE
|16
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|May 16
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC