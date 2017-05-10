Developers say New Haven is a hot market

Developers say New Haven is a hot market

A pair of real estate developers told a Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce audience Wednesday that they regard New Haven, Conn., as one of the most attractive places in the nation in which to do business. "Whether its Nashville; Durham, N.C., Portland, Maine, or Brooklyn, New Haven can be compared to many of the hip population centers that urban designers are talking about right now," said Christopher Vigilante, chief operating officer of Northside Development Co., a commercial real estate developer that owns the former New Haven Savings Bank building at 195 Church St. in the city.

