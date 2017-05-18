Debate on popular vote bill tabled; passage appears unlikely
It appears unlikely Connecticut will be the latest to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote. House Majority Leader Matt Ritter , a Democrat, had told reporters earlier in the day that he wasn't sure if there was enough support for the legislation, which had narrowly cleared the General Assembly 's Government Administration and Elections Committee in March.
