Connecticut Mosque Leader Detained by...

Connecticut Mosque Leader Detained by ICE on Deportation Order

Immigration authorities have arrested the imam of a Connecticut mosque on an outstanding deportation order issued last year. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified the man as Hafiz Abdul Hannan, a citizen of Pakistan, who was taken into custody on Friday at his home in New Haven, Connecticut.

