Connecticut Mosque Leader Detained by ICE on Deportation Order
Immigration authorities have arrested the imam of a Connecticut mosque on an outstanding deportation order issued last year. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified the man as Hafiz Abdul Hannan, a citizen of Pakistan, who was taken into custody on Friday at his home in New Haven, Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 17
|DebraE
|16
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|May 16
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Brittany2125
|11
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC