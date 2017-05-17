"City That Reads" Looks For Outside Cash
Armed with a new plan about how to make New Haven "the City That Reads," Mayor Toni Harp is putting a call out to big-buck not-for-profits to help pay the freight. Harp and leaders of a 36-member blue ribbon panel released the plan - a report on how to bring all students to grade-level reading and make all citizens more literate - at a Wednesday afternoon press conference at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|12 hr
|DebraE
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Brittany2125
|11
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|85
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC