"City That Reads" Looks For Outside Cash

8 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

Armed with a new plan about how to make New Haven "the City That Reads," Mayor Toni Harp is putting a call out to big-buck not-for-profits to help pay the freight. Harp and leaders of a 36-member blue ribbon panel released the plan - a report on how to bring all students to grade-level reading and make all citizens more literate - at a Wednesday afternoon press conference at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

