Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport t...

Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot

There are 3 comments on the Connecticut Post story from Saturday, titled Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Relatives have identified 16-year-old Jayson Negron, of Bridgeport as the teen shot dead by police on Tuesday, May 10, 2017. Relatives have identified 16-year-old Jayson Negron, of Bridgeport as the teen shot dead by police on Tuesday, May 10, 2017.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 15 hrs ago
I agree. ...then there will be no questions as to what happened
kyman

Nicholasville, KY

#2 2 hrs ago
there should be no questions..i dont know why people think that police dont have a right to defend themselves,they do ,the young man who was in that stolen car and tried to run over the officer got what he deserved.why do people think that they can commit any crime and nothing will happen to them .if you are black or white or what ever color you are,do the crime pay the price .this person was black there will be a law suite for sure,,top lawyers say he was shot because he was black.the reason he was shot was because he tried to run over a police officer .
Mindless Malloy

Bronx, NY

#3 1 hr ago
Case closed!
New Haven, CT

