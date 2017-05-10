There are on the Connecticut Post story from Saturday, titled Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Relatives have identified 16-year-old Jayson Negron, of Bridgeport as the teen shot dead by police on Tuesday, May 10, 2017. Relatives have identified 16-year-old Jayson Negron, of Bridgeport as the teen shot dead by police on Tuesday, May 10, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.