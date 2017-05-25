Bridgeport Police Identify Man Shot To Death Near Park
Bridgeport police identified the victim of Wednesday night's fatal shooting as a 43-year-old New Haven man, according to the Connecticut Post. Lawane Toles was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Railroad Avenue near Went Field Park, the Post said.
