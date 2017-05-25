Bridgeport Police Identify Man Shot T...

Bridgeport Police Identify Man Shot To Death Near Park

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Bridgeport police identified the victim of Wednesday night's fatal shooting as a 43-year-old New Haven man, according to the Connecticut Post. Lawane Toles was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Railroad Avenue near Went Field Park, the Post said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Dominican 17 21,055
News Man found guilty of raping teen family member Thu Iris 3
News Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08) Wed USS LIBERTY 18
News ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo... May 20 Cool 2
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop May 18 Lynn 4
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 17 DebraE 16
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot May 16 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for New Haven County was issued at May 26 at 3:44PM EDT

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC