'Barely educated morons trying to manage snack orders for the...
Yale University students are upset after insensitive Yelp reviews from a college dean emerged, mocking service people as "morons" and referring to restaurant patrons as "white trash," the Yale Daily News reported. The reviews were discovered after Pierson College Dean June Chu sent a letter to students in the residential college announcing she had become "Yelp Elite," according to the YDN.
