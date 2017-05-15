Anthony Campbell Officially Named as Chief of New Haven Police Department
New Haven Police Interim Chief Anthony Campbell has officially been named Chief of the department, both Campbell and a spokesperson for the city confirmed on Sunday. Campbell had been serving as Interim Chief since September when former Police Chief Dean Esserman stepped down.
