An old arrest looms over a San Antonio City Council runoff

Simmering beneath the surface of the District 1 runoff between incumbent city councilman Roberto Trevio and challenger Michael Montao , amid familiar rhetoric about crime and neighborhoods, are questions about Montao's arrest in 2002 in New Haven, Connecticut, on felony charges of voter fraud. On the night of the May 6 election, the incumbent said the public deserved a full explanation - "with documents" - of how Montao escaped the charges without penalty or a criminal record.

