An old arrest looms over a San Antoni...

An old arrest looms over a San Antonio City Council runoff

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Simmering beneath the surface of the District 1 runoff between incumbent city councilman Roberto Trevio and challenger Michael Montao , amid familiar rhetoric about crime and neighborhoods, are questions about Montao's arrest in 2002 in New Haven, Connecticut, on felony charges of voter fraud. On the night of the May 6 election, the incumbent said the public deserved a full explanation - "with documents" - of how Montao escaped the charges without penalty or a criminal record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 17 hr DebraE 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot Tue Samuels Furnace Man 4
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Apr 24 Chelle 52
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr '17 Brittany2125 11
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 85
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC