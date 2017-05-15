A Rainy ArtWalk Keeps It Warm

A steady rain couldn't keep people away from ArtWalk , held in Westville Saturday afternoon. Though the neighborhood's central streets were missing the usual crowds during the annual event, Edgewood Park stayed lively, and indoor activities in the artists' studios in West River Arts and Lyric Hall on Whalley Avenue ensured ArtWalk kept its tradition of celebrating the arts - for 20 years and running - alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.