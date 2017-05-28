28 New City Cops Sworn In
Three of New Haven's newest cops first got pepper-sprayed - then had their badges pinned on them - by parents who know what it's like to walk the beat. The three were among 30 graduates of the 22nd class of the New Haven Police Academy to official become officers at a ceremony Friday night at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School.
