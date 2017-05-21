23 grad student workers arrested as Y...

23 grad student workers arrested as Yale hunger strike continues

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

Twenty-three Yale graduate students were arrested last week in a civil disobedience aimed at pressuring the university to recognize its recently certified union of graduate student teachers, UNITE HERE Local 33. Eight members of the union began a hunger strike on April 25. Thursday's civil disobedience was the first time the union had staged a protest in city streets. Students blocked three busy intersections in downtown New Haven, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
News ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo... Sat Cool 2
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop May 18 Lynn 4
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 17 DebraE 16
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot May 16 Samuels Furnace Man 4
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Apr 24 Chelle 52
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr '17 Brittany2125 11
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC