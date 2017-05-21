23 grad student workers arrested as Yale hunger strike continues

Twenty-three Yale graduate students were arrested last week in a civil disobedience aimed at pressuring the university to recognize its recently certified union of graduate student teachers, UNITE HERE Local 33. Eight members of the union began a hunger strike on April 25. Thursday's civil disobedience was the first time the union had staged a protest in city streets. Students blocked three busy intersections in downtown New Haven, Connecticut.

