1 person injured after car crashes into New Haven restaurant

One person received minor injuries after being struck by a car that crashed into the outdoor seating area of a popular New Haven restaurant Friday afternoon. A Report-It photo sent in by Hannah shows the car on the sidewalk of College Street in front of the Pacifico Restaurant, located at 220 College Street .

