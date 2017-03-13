Zoning Overhaul OK'd
Karyn Gilvarg and Tom Talbot of New Haven's City Plan Department have been working on amendments to the city's zoning ordinance that make it friendlier to mixed-use development: the idea that stores and apartments and offices can be mixed all together in dense city blocks rather than separated in specified districts. The Board of Alders Legislation Committee has unanimously approved their proposed text edits, allowing the changes to be voted on at the next full Board of Alders meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Mahz
|20,899
|Atlantic Wire in Branford closes (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Regan
|22
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 7
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Mar 7
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC