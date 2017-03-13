Zoning Overhaul OK'd

Zoning Overhaul OK'd

Karyn Gilvarg and Tom Talbot of New Haven's City Plan Department have been working on amendments to the city's zoning ordinance that make it friendlier to mixed-use development: the idea that stores and apartments and offices can be mixed all together in dense city blocks rather than separated in specified districts. The Board of Alders Legislation Committee has unanimously approved their proposed text edits, allowing the changes to be voted on at the next full Board of Alders meeting.

