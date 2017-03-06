Yoga studio hosts - Ponathon' for she...

Yoga studio hosts - Ponathon' for shelter

Now through June, Breathing Room Yoga Center, 817 Chapel St., New Haven, is hosting a A'Ponathon.A' The studio is accepting unopened packages of tampons or pads to be donated to The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services. Image courtesy of Breathing Room Yoga Center.

