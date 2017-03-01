Yale Researchers: Autism a Step Forwa...

Yale Researchers: Autism a Step Forward In Humana

Read more: Business New Haven

New Haven: Genetic variants linked to autism spectrum disorders may have been positively selected during human evolution because they also contribute to enhanced cognition, a new Yale study suggests. A study based on a genome-wide association study of ASD conducted by the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium and information regarding evolutionary gene selection showed that inherited variants linked to ASD were found under positive selection in larger numbers than would have been expected by chance.

