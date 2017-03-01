Yale Researchers: Autism a Step Forward In Humana
New Haven: Genetic variants linked to autism spectrum disorders may have been positively selected during human evolution because they also contribute to enhanced cognition, a new Yale study suggests. A study based on a genome-wide association study of ASD conducted by the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium and information regarding evolutionary gene selection showed that inherited variants linked to ASD were found under positive selection in larger numbers than would have been expected by chance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business New Haven.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|5 min
|Roscoe
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC