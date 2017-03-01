WHC: where 35mm plays
This past Friday, Feb. 24, I ventured into the auditorium at the Whitney Humanities Center to watch a horror film by A.D Calvo, a New Haven playwright and director. The screening was hosted by The Films at Whitney, a program run through the WHC.
