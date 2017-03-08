West Haven Police: Man Charged In Ser...

West Haven Police: Man Charged In Serious Assault On 3-Year-Old

Esteban Nieves, 22, of Arch Street in New Haven was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and violation of probation, police said Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were made aware of the assault on Feb. 25, when paramedics arrived at 370 Highland St. and took the child to the emergency room to be treated for serious injuries.

