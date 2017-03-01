Trump vs. Media: University of New Haven students weigh in on first month in office
"You could tell he was being more Presidential and trying to appease to a wider group of people," said Alexandria Caron, a National Security and Behavioral Economics major at the University of New Haven. For some of the the group gathered, President Trump took steps in the right direction, but believe his message still falls short of substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|39 min
|Lilith
|20,862
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Wed
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Tue
|Student
|5
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC