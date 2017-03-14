Topical 'Smart People' Brings Political, Lively Drama To Long Wharf
"Smart People," Lydia Diamond's regional and off-Broadway hit, plays at Long Wharf Theater in New Haven through April 9. "Smart People," Lydia Diamond's regional and off-Broadway hit, plays at Long Wharf Theater in New Haven through April 9. Desdemona Chiang says she knew that directing Lydia Diamond's hit drama "Smart People" was going to be challenging. But she also knew that this was the best time to do it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Atlantic Wire in Branford closes (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Regan
|22
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 7
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Mar 7
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC