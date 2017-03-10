The Trinity Bar in New Haven talks cl...

The Trinity Bar in New Haven talks classic Shepherda s Pie

14 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Shane Carty and Eddie Higgins from The Trinity Bar in New Haven share their famous Shepherd's Pie recipe Shane Carty and Eddie Higgins, the co-owners of The Trinity Bar, took some time away from their busiest day of the year to stop by the News 8 studios to talk tasty Shepherd's Pie. The classic dish has been "Americanized" with ground beef, but the traditional recipe calls for lamb.

