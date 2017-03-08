The telephonea s start in New Haven

New Haven is home to so many firsts, including the cotton gin, the lollipop, the hamburger, the first fire sprinkler and the first commercial U.S. telephone exchange. It began with the New Haven District Telephone Company, which dates back to 1878.

