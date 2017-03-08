The telephonea s start in New Haven
New Haven is home to so many firsts, including the cotton gin, the lollipop, the hamburger, the first fire sprinkler and the first commercial U.S. telephone exchange. It began with the New Haven District Telephone Company, which dates back to 1878.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,882
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Tue
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Tue
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC