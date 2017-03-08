The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding

Julia is from Minnesota and Nick is from Massachusetts, and their relationship spanned a geographic expanse: one of their earliest dates was in Connecticut, Nick followed Julia to Cleveland, and the couple eventually settled in Mount Vernon Square in Washington, DC. Check out their industrial chic wedding at Longview Gallery below, images courtesy of When a friend brought Julia to a rooftop house party that Nick was hosting, the two attorneys hit it off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.