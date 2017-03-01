Temple Beth David To Host Presentation On Immigration And Deportation
All are invited to Temple Beth David, 3 Main St., to learn about immigration, deportation, and the lives of undocumented immigrants on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. Speakers will include Mary Elizabeth Smith and John Jairo Lugo. Smith represents Junta for Progressive Action and will review the current climate in the New Haven area regarding immigration, ICE, economic advancement, and the need for advocates for undocumented persons.
