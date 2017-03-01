Stratford Math Tutor Adds Creativity To Her Life Through Pastel Artwork
STRATFORD, Conn. -- A Stratford math tutor and artist uses both the right and left sides of her brain as she pursues two vastly different careers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Morris
|6
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|11 hr
|Smiths
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC