St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn. Dec. 4, 2014.
St. Vincent 's Medical Center is looking to the future - and planning to be in Bridgeport for years to come. Last month, St. Vincent's notified its staff a merger or sale was possible at a future date, but on Friday hospital officials said no deal is on the horizon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 4
|Smiths
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC