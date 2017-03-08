Signs may help vending machines peddle healthier snacks
For the study, researchers experimented with 28 food and beverage machines on a university campus for five months. They tested out three options alone or in different combinations: restocking machines with healthy options; discounts for nutritious choices; and signs touting advantages like less sugar or fewer calories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Ulbye
|20,884
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 7
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Mar 7
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC