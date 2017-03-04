Shamrock & Roll 5K New Haven
A road race in New Haven to get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit is happening this Sunday. Below are all the details: Enjoy a flat course and after party with BEER at New Haven's legendary Toad's Place for runners 21+.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Roscoe
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|17 hr
|Kerry
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC