Restaurants prepare for Greater New Haven St. Patricka s Day Parade
The Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade is next Sunday. It is a big day for New Haven, the Irish community and local businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 min
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Sat
|Smiths
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC