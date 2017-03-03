Police: New Haven man breaks into relativea s Hamden home, steals car
According to authorities, 41-year-old Edwin Landron broke into his relative's home on West Woods Road on February 9, pushed a woman to the ground, then stole her car. The Monroe Street man was arrested Tuesday near State and Ferry Streets in New Haven.
