Paca: Students Can Help Us Improve Schools
In describing his ideas for boosting education in New Haven, mayoral candidate Marcus Paca talked about how two teachers and an adult neighbor once reached a Hillhouse High School student who was struggling with his parents' divorce and the death of his friends. That student was Paca himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 7
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Mar 7
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC