On the Research Landscape, Private Funding Grows
Amanda Bunce, a master's degree student in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, climbs a 30-foot ladder in order to affix a monitoring device to a red oak. Deep in the woods behind Horsebarn Hill is a lab made up of various species of trees shifting and swaying under the New England elements - ice, snow, wind, and torrential rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UConn Advance.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Atlantic Wire in Branford closes (Aug '08)
|Mar 12
|Regan
|22
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 7
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Mar 7
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC