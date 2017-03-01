New Haven police investigating kidnapping, robbery
New Haven police say the 19-year-old man traveled from Bridgeport to the double-digit block of Elizabeth Street to meet a woman he'd met through an online website called "KIK". According to police, the victim said they never met in person and only knew her as "Sunshine", however, when he arrived he met two men instead.
