New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to a firearm's offensive. Shaquille Pearson appeared in a New Haven federal court on Wednesday to plead guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
