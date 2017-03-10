New Haven hosts Nasty Women Exhibition

New Haven hosts Nasty Women Exhibition

New Haven is host to its very own Nasty Women Exhibition , one of 40 cities to participate in the "global art movement." Over 300 "nasty women" and "nasty woman allies" have installed works of art in the ground floor space recently acquired The Institute Library at 847 Chapel Street, on display through April.

