New Haven hosts Nasty Women Exhibition
New Haven is host to its very own Nasty Women Exhibition , one of 40 cities to participate in the "global art movement." Over 300 "nasty women" and "nasty woman allies" have installed works of art in the ground floor space recently acquired The Institute Library at 847 Chapel Street, on display through April.
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 7
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Mar 7
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
