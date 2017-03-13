Metro-North suspending rail service at noon
The railroad had earlier halted service all all of its branch lines in Connecticut because of the Tuesday's snowstorm. Also announcing an immediate service suspension was Shore Line East, which offers rail service along the Connecticut shoreline east of New Haven.
