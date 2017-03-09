Man known as a Wolverinea gets prison...

Man known as a Wolverinea gets prison for deadly hit-and-run

A Connecticut man known locally as "Wolverine" due to his unique teeth has been sentenced to four years in prison related to a deadly hit-and-run crash last year. The New Haven Register reported Wednesday that Edin Calderon, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the March 2016 death of 54-year-old Michael Kucher.

